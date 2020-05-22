Four test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases 214

Guwahati: Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 214, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The fresh cases were detected among those in two quarantine centres in Tezpur and Jorhat, Sarma said in a series of tweets.

Two persons from Sivasagar who were at a quarantine centre in Jorhat were found to be positive, besides one person each from Dhakuakhana and Udalguri — lodged at the Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur University — were detected with coronavirus infection, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 214 with the fresh detections. Of them, 153 are active cases.

While four patients have died due to the disease, 54 have recovered. Besides, three have migrated to other states, the minister said.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has set up five zonal screening camps, besides those already existing at the district headquarters and local levels.

Kokrajhar has the zonal screening camp for Lower Assam districts, Tezpur for North Assam districts, Jorhat for Upper Assam districts, Guwahati for Central Assam districts and Silchar for those in the Barak Valley.

Source: PTI

