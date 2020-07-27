Four Turkish soldiers killed, 27 injured in bus accident

Ankara: Six people, including four soldiers, died and 27 soldiers were injured as a result of a bus accident in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the provincial authorities said that at least six people, including five soldiers, were killed in the accident, while 10 others sustained serious injuries.

“According to provisional data, the accident took place due to a technical malfunction — the brakes failed. There is information that the driver did everything he could in that situation to reduce the damage. According to the updated information, four military and two drivers were killed, 27 soldiers were injured, four [of them] are in intensive care units,” Akar said, as broadcast by the NTV channel.

The bus carrying the personnel was reportedly traveling from the province of Manisa in western Turkey to Tasucu, a port in Mersin where they were set to board a ship heading for the partially-recognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to join a Turkish military unit.

