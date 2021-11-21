Four-year-old killed by uncle over grudge against his mother

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 21st November 2021 3:51 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his uncle over a grudge against his mother.

The victim who was a resident of Mailardevpally, was strangulated with a wire, by the accused who was identified as Veeresh. The body was discovered by locals at Indira Society in Jalapally.

The boy, Laxmi Narsimha, was allegedly kidnapped by Veeresh on Saturday morning and upon noticing that the boy was missing, the parents filed a complaint at the pahadishareef police station.

According to a report by the Times of India, the police said, “The accused had a dispute with his wife. Over the last several days, she had been living at her sister Maheshwari’s house. The accused felt that it was Maheshwari who was responsible for not sending his wife back.”

A case of kidnapping and murder was registered against the accused.

