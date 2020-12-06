France adds 12,923 new Covid-19 cases, 216 deaths

Paris, Dec 6 : France registered 12,923 new coronavirus cases and 216 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall infection tally and death toll to 2,281,475 and 54,981, respectively, the country’s health authorities revealed.

Saturday’s daily figure was higher than the previous day’s 11,221, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Saturday, the country registered 8,589 new hospitalisations, the authorities said.

France is planning a three-stage vaccination campaign that will initially target 1 million elder people in nursing homes and their staff early next year.

Starting from February, the government aims to inoculate 14 million people with age-related risk factors or chronic diseases.

A broader vaccination of the general public is scheduled for next spring.

Source: IANS

