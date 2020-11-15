France beat Portugal in Nations League

Lisbon, Nov 15 : N’Golo Kante’s 53rd minute goal helped world champions France beat Portugal 1-0 at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in the UEFA Nations League. The win helped them enter the finals.

The French national team topped League A Group 3 with 13 points from five games. The finals of the tournament are due to take place in October next year.

Kante’s goal came after Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio failed to gather the ball cleanly and it fell in the Frenchman’s way. Kante jumped to avoid collision and tapped the ball into the net with his left foot.

France could have scored another goal soon after but Paul Pogba missed a chance as he mistimed his shot with the ball hitting his shoulder. Patricio managed to gather the ball.

Portugal tried hard for an equaliser but could not find one. During the last few minutes, in stoppage time, the Portuguese had ball possession but could not keep it allowing Antoine Griezmann to go on the counter. Griezmann was, however, brought down before he could make it 2-0.

France were missing Kylian Mbappe, who is nursing a hamstring complaint. Mbappe has not played since October 31.

Source: IANS

