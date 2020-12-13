France reports 13,947 new Covid-19 cases

Paris, Dec 13 : France recorded 13,947 new new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,405,255, according to Health Ministry.

Besides the new cases on Saturday, the country also confirmed 194 new fatalities from the virus, taking the national death toll to 57,671, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Due to a night-time curfew and nationwide lockdown introduced in October, France’s number of new infections decreased to around 10,000 per day from nearly 50,000 in late October, and pressure on hospitals has eased.

The number of people with Covid-19 decreased 6 per cent last week, compared to a 31 per cent fall a week earlier, indicating “a high risk of the virus resurgence in the coming weeks”, the country’s Public Health Agency said in a report.

Source: IANS

