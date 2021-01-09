France to host summit for nature protection

New Delhi, Jan 9 : Organised by France, in cooperation with the UN and the World Bank, the ‘One Planet Summit’ for biodiversity on January 11 aims to advance the protection of nature, organisers said on Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and World Bank Group President David Malpass are organising the fourth ‘One Planet Summit’ which will focus on biodiversity to mobilise commitments to protect ecosystems and make links to human health.

Convened under the theme of “Let’s act together for nature”, the summit will bring together heads of state and government, leaders of international organizations, financial institutions, companies and NGOs, all ready to demonstrate that their commitments are leading to concrete actions to preserve and restore biodiversity, and to lead systemic transformations of economies.

Guterres, Macron and Malpass will open the event. The closing segment will feature UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and President Macron.

The event will be in a hybrid format with the participation of leaders in person in Paris and via video-tele-conferencing. It will be live-streamed on webtv.un.org.

The summit programme will focus on biodiversity preservation: the protection of terrestrial and marine ecosystems, the promotion of agroecology, the mobilisation of funding for biodiversity, and the link between deforestation, species and human health.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.