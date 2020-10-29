France’s Macron vows to take new measures to fight terrorism

Paris, Oct 30 : French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “Islamist terrorist attack” in Nice and vowed to take new measures to fight terrorism.

“Tomorrow there will be a Defence Council (meeting), in which new measures will be taken,” announced Macron when visiting Nice where a knife attacker killed three people at Notre-Dame basilica early Thursday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Soldiers will be deployed to protect key sites, including places of worship and schools, he said.

