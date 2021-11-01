Fraudster scams job aspirants of Rs 4 Cr, produced before court

Hyderabad: A fraudster accused of cheating several job aspirants under the pretext of providing them VISAs and placements for the same in America was produced before a local court on Monday. He allegedly collected Rs 4 crore through the scam and was arrested by the city police.

The accused, Tippula Reddy, is a native of Mudiyamvaripalli in Chitoor district, Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested by the Hyderabad police on October 29 after a complaint was registered against him by a complainant named T Krishna Prakash.

The accused, according to the police, had established a computer training institute in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, with the name “Domain Network Zone”. He lured students on the pretext of providing job opportunities and VISAs in the US, and had collected Rs 4 crore from his victims that way. Subsequently, he failed to provide job VISAs and refused to return the collected amount.