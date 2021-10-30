Free civils coaching for 100 minority students in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutes Society (TMREIS) is implementing a unique scheme “sponsoring 100 minority candidates to private reputed coaching centres for All India Services examinations coaching.”

Under this scheme 100 candidates were selected through screening test conducted throughout Telangana and sponsored to the institutes of their choice from empaneled Institutions.

In this connection, a counselling session was held at TMREIS head office, Hyderabad on Friday in which five reputed coaching institutions participated and gave their presentation.

The state government pays Rs 1.50 lakh to the coaching centres. The city candidates shall get Rs 2000 stipend per month while the candidates from districts will get Rs 5000.

The government shall also pay Rs 3000 for purchasing the books and Rs 250 for bus pass to the city students and Rs 500 to the district students.

Addressing the counselling session, advisor to government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare and president TMREIS AK Khan described this as a unique scheme, considering that the government was making efforts to overcome the under-representation of Muslims and other minorities in IAS and IPS.

In a press statement, B Shafiullah, Secretary Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) said, that the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants the minorities to get these positions through competitive examinations. If minority students get selected in IPS and IAS, they could ensure proper implementation of welfare schemes.

The IAS coaching for minority students was introduced in 2016-17. In 2019, three candidates qualified the prelims and one among them passed the mains but they were not selected at the interview level.