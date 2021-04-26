Free distribution of oxygen cylinders in Adilabad

Adilabad: In view of the surging COVID-19 cases in Adilabad District and the scarcity of Oxygen, the District Congress President Sajid Khan decided to procure a large quantity of oxygen cylinders from neighbouring Maharashtra and distribute them for free among the critically ill patients of the united Adilabad district.

Sajid Khan’s initiative comes under ASK foundation he set up in memory of his late father.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Sajid Khan said a storehouse has been rented next to Kausar Masjid, Shantinagar locality of Adilabad to store the gas cylinders which shall be provided for free to the critically ill patients with breathing difficulty to save their lives.

“There were many cases where the critically ill Corona patients with breathing difficulty died due to nonavailability of the oxygen. This free oxygen initiative has been launched with the human spirit to save human lives,” Sajid Khan said.

As the news of free Oxygen spread, not only the people in Adilabad but people in the Nirmal district too are approaching ASK foundation to obtain free oxygen cylinders to save the lives of their relatives.

ASK foundation is the only organization in Adilabad which is supplying oxygen gas cylinders for free to the COVID-19 patients with acute breathing difficulty.