Free rice to be distributed to 2.80 crores beneficiaries

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy on Friday informed that as per the instruction of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, 12 kg free rice will be distributed to 2.80 crores beneficiaries in the state.

Holding review meeting with the on rice distribution, he said that distribution of ration was slowed down as all the beneficiaries were coming to the ration shops at a time. He requested that those who have taken tokens only should come to ration shops to take rice. Due to small technical problems in the State Data Centre (SDC) server, the ration distribution was also not continuing at the expected speed for some time. Civil Supplies Commissioner P. Satyanarayana Reddy has resolved the obstacles by taking with Principal Secretary of Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan.

Reminding that record level of transactions were taken place at ration shops in the last two days, he told that 14 lakh ration card holders took 55,561 metric tons of rice. On April 3 till afternoon, another 4 lakh people have taken rice, he added.

Stating that there was no shortage of stocks of ration, he said that 3.34 lakh metric tons of rice were ready to supplied to 2.80 crores beneficiaries. Rice will be supplied till this month-end. Ration shops will work from 7 am to 7 pm every day and 15 days restrictions are also lifted to smooth rice distribution, he added. Due to Central Government’s rule to enter ration details in Anna Vitaran Portal, biometric was compulsory, but the state government had some exemptions in this policy.

Beneficiaries, who are obtaining ration regularly, for the last three months can get rice without biometric option, beneficiaries who are taking rice through portability should compulsory have to take rice by using a biometric machine, he added.

He told that every ration cardholder will get Rs. 1500 through rice disbursement scheme, the amount will be credited in their accounts. The officials are taken necessary measures for the smooth transactions.

