Free supply of live saving LMWH injections for COVID patients

Hyderabad: Regarding COVID -19, in addition to respiratory symptoms, thrombosis (clots) and pulmonary embolism (freely moving clots) have been observed in severe cases. Hence, most doctors are advising people with symptomatic, suspected and positive corona cases for getting inflammatory marker test (D-Dimer/CRP/LDH/IL6) early in the disease to prevent the blood clots. This condition can be prevented and treated with low molecular weight Heparin (LMWH), now considered an important drug in in the clinical management of the disease.



A city based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) from its pharmacy wholly owned not for profit subsidiary of HHF & SEED, USA, is now supplying free FLOHEP injection (Enoxaparin Sodium IP, LMWH) in 20 mg and 40 mg dosages to needy patients only through doctors’ prescription.

“Since it is difficult to procure such essential and life saving injections and means to meet medical expenses, the HHF Pharmacy, has decided to give this free of cost to the needy patients on medical prescription only,” stated Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.



How to get the free supply

Those in need of supply should WhatsApp the prescription to Dr. Masood Ahmed (Clinical Pharmacist) on the number 8801199542. HHF encourages doctors treating corona cases to refer the deserving cases to the NGO for these injections.



HHF, is also running a RT-PCR testing in collaboration with LEPRA (Blue Peter Lab) every Monday and Thursday at Apple Hospital, Tolichowki. That too, at a subsidised cost. They are also doing free tests for inflammatory markers at the door step. The telephone numbers for these are 8897867726 and8977898706.