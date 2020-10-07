Free treatment for injured in petrol pump fire: Odisha CM

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 7th October 2020 6:16 pm IST
Bhubaneswar: Free medical treatment for people injured in a fire accident at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free medical treatment for persons injured in the incident at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday,” said Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The fire has been extinguished and the situation under control at the petrol pump.

As per Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, three persons have been injured in the incident.

