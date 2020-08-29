Freedom of expression under threat, democracy being destroyed

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 29th August 2020 4:55 pm IST
New Delhi: In a veiled attack at the BJP-led central government, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that freedom of expression is under threat and democracy is being destroyed.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of new Assembly building of Chhattisgarh, Gandhi alleged that “powers” that want people to fight are spreading poison of hatred in the country.

“Powers that want people to fight are spreading poison of hatred in the country. Freedom of expression is under threat and democracy is being destroyed. They want India’s people, our tribals, women, youth to keep their mouths shut. ‘Vo desh ka muh bandh rakhna chahte hain’ (They want to keep people’s mouths shut),”

Sonia Gandhi

“None of our ancestors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, would have imagined that our country would be facing such a tough situation after 75 years of independence when our democracy and Constitution are under threat,” she added.

Gandhi also heaped praises on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for launching welfare-oriented schemes saying that the state government is taking care of people. 

Source: ANI
