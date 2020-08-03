‘French Biriyani’ star Danish Sait likes Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 6:05 pm IST
'French Biriyani' star Danish Sait likes Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey

Mumbai, Aug 3 : Actor-comedian Danish Sait says he really likes the comic aces Sacha Baron Cohen and Jim Carrey.

Revealing his comic inspirations, Danish said: “I really like Sacha Baron Cohen and Jim Carrey.”

His film “French Biriyani” released recently. “Honestly, it is about a bag getting lost and that’s it. It’s just a bunch of mad people running after the bag,” he said about his new film, adding: “Laughter, we have no social message in the film. We said this before the film released and I am saying this again now. In fact, one guy messaged me saying that I found a great message in your film and I still don’t know what message we have given in the film. I am being very honest with you that it’s just a funny film.”

The film, directed by Pannaga Bharana, is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close