‘French Biriyani’ star Danish Sait likes Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey

Revealing his comic inspirations, Danish said: “I really like Sacha Baron Cohen and Jim Carrey.”

His film “French Biriyani” released recently. “Honestly, it is about a bag getting lost and that’s it. It’s just a bunch of mad people running after the bag,” he said about his new film, adding: “Laughter, we have no social message in the film. We said this before the film released and I am saying this again now. In fact, one guy messaged me saying that I found a great message in your film and I still don’t know what message we have given in the film. I am being very honest with you that it’s just a funny film.”

The film, directed by Pannaga Bharana, is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: IANS

