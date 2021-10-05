French delegation to visit Hyderabad for investment conclave

Hyderabad: A large delegation of 100 plus French company CEO’S, CXOs and diplomats will visit Hyderabad on October 8 to strengthen investment opportunities in Telangana as part of the Indo-French Investment Conclave’s fourth edition.

The meet, which has been organized by the Indo French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), will showcase Telangana to promote further investments from France. It will also position Telangana as one of the most sought after investment destinations due to its strategic location, conducive business environment, state of the art infrastructure, proactive governance , and favourable eco-system .

The Conclave, which will be held on October 8, will showcase the advantages of Telangana to the Indo French Business community via B2B and B2G meetings. The delegation will start by site visits to French companies that are successfully operating in Telangana such as Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Electrical and Power and Mane India.

In addition there will be panel discussions focusing on Key industries. The official sessions will be attended by the ambassador of France to India Mr. Emmanuel Lenain, Telangana IT and industries K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), principal secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan and Mr. Sumeet Anand IFCCI President.

The event is supported by French Embassy in India, Government of Telangana, CCEF –French Foreign Trade Advisors, CII French Fab , and Business France.

According to Payal S. Kanwar, director general, “Telangana is an attractive state for French companies in India and we have already seen some large investments come in over the past few years. We are now eager to work with the Telangana state authorities to see how we can encourage and facilitate even more French companies to invest, manufacture and innovate in Telangana.”