By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2021 4:20 pm IST
French Foreign Minister to visit India, discuss bilateral, international issues
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian (File Photo)

New Delhi: Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France will pay an official visit to India from April 13-15, 2021.

The information about his three-day visit was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

During his stay in New Delhi, Le Drian will hold talks with Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs on April 13, 2021, on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He will also meet Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at a panel discussion on Climate Change.

 He will also participate in the Raisina Dialogue, read the release. India and France enjoy a strategic partnership since 1998 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas.

 The French Foreign Minister’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid context, said the release.

