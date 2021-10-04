Frequent quakes reported in north Karnataka, govt to set up study panel

Experts say that frequent tremors are occurring due to south Indian plates moving towards north India.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th October 2021 12:38 pm IST
Representative Image

Vijayapura: Earthquakes of below 2.7 magnitude, or minor on the Richter Scale, have been reported in two different parts of Karnataka’s Vijayapura district in the last 48 hours, causing panic among people.

The local people are apprehensive and panicked as they have experienced earthquakes five times in a span of a month. People also reported loud sounds emanating from the earth and whenever they hear these, they run outside their houses.

Meanwhile, the state government is likely to constitute a subcommittee for an in-depth study.

During the past 7 days, Vijayapura was shaken by a quake of magnitude 3.1 and two between 2.0 and 3.0. The biggest quake was reported south of Bijapur city on October 1 and the most recent was reported on October 2 with a magnitude of 2.3.

