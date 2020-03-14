menu
Fresh snowfall in Himachal; cold wave intensifies

Posted by Qayam Published: March 14, 2020, 9:31 am IST
Photo: ANI

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall in some places, including state capital Shimla, and several other high reaches, officials said on Saturday.

Snowfall also occurred in Kufri, Narkanda, Khirki, Kharapathar, while several other parts of the state also witnessed light to moderate rains, they said.

Cold wave further intensified in the state after overnight snowfall and rains.

Kufri, Kharapathar, Narkanda and Khirki in Shimla district have been closed for traffic after overnight snowfall, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said.

Source: PTI
