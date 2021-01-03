Fresh snowfall in Kashmir and Ladakh, more to follow

Srinagar, Jan 3 : Moderate to heavy snowfall started on Sunday in Kashmir and Ladakh while rains lashed the Jammu division.

Weather office has forecast widespread snowfall in many areas of the valley on Sunday and Monday with heavy snowfall at isolated places.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been halted because of snow accumulation in the Jawahar Tunnel sector of the highway.

As the night sky remained overcast, minimum temperatures improved throughout J&K and Ladakh.

Srinagar had minus 1.5, Pahalgam also had minus 1.5 while Gulmarg had minus 5.0 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 12.7, Kargil minus 16.6 and Drass minus 22.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.7, Katra 9.5, Batote 1.5, Banihal 0.5 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperatures.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, locally known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, will end on January 31.

