FRIDAY PRAYER, SALAT AL-JUMU’AH

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty said:

فَإِذَا قُضِيَتِ الصَّلَاةُ فَانتَشِرُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَابْتَغُوا مِن فَضْلِ اللَّهِ وَاذْكُرُوا اللَّهَ كَثِيرًا لَّعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ When the prayer has been concluded, then disperse within the land and seek from the bounty of Allah and remember Allah often that you may succeed. Surat al-Jumuah 62:10

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

خَيْرُ يَوْمٍ طَلَعَتْ عَلَيْهِ الشَّمْسُ يَوْمُ الْجُمُعَةِ فِيهِ خُلِقَ آدَمُ وَفِيهِ أُدْخِلَ الْجَنَّةَ وَفِيهِ أُخْرِجَ مِنْهَا وَلَا تَقُومُ السَّاعَةُ إِلَّا فِي يَوْمِ الْجُمُعَةِ The best day on which the sun has risen is Friday. Adam was created on Friday and on it he entered Paradise and on it he was expelled from therein. The Hour will not be established but on Friday. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 854, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ تَوَضَّأَ فَأَحْسَنَ الْوُضُوءَ ثُمَّ أَتَى الْجُمُعَةَ فَاسْتَمَعَ وَأَنْصَتَ غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا بَيْنَهُ وَبَيْنَ الْجُمُعَةِ وَزِيَادَةُ ثَلَاثَةِ أَيَّامٍ وَمَنْ مَسَّ الْحَصَى فَقَدْ لَغَا Whoever performs ablution in an excellent manner, comes to Friday prayer, and listens while remaining quiet, his sins will be forgiven until the next Friday and an additional three days, but whoever plays with pebbles has behaved frivolously. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 857, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

الصَّلَوَاتُ الْخَمْسُ وَالْجُمُعَةُ إِلَى الْجُمُعَةِ وَرَمَضَانُ إِلَى رَمَضَانَ مُكَفِّرَاتٌ مَا بَيْنَهُنَّ مَا اجْتُنِبَتْ الْكَبَائِرُ The five prayers, Friday to Friday, and Ramadan to Ramadan will expiate the sins committed between them, as long as major sins are avoided. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 233, Grade: Sahih

Ibn Umar, RadhiAllahu Anhuma, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لَيَنْتَهِيَنَّ أَقْوَامٌ عَنْ وَدْعِهِمْ الْجُمُعَاتِ أَوْ لَيَخْتِمَنَّ اللَّهُ عَلَى قُلُوبِهِمْ ثُمَّ لَيَكُونُنَّ مِنْ الْغَافِلِينَ People need to stop neglecting the Friday prayers, lest Allah place a seal over their hearts and then they become heedless. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 865, Grade: Sahih

Abu Sa’id al-Khudri, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

غُسْلُ يَوْمِ الْجُمُعَةِ وَاجِبٌ عَلَى كُلِّ مُحْتَلِمٍ Taking a bath on Friday is a duty upon every person who has reached the age of puberty. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 839, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

Samurah ibn Jundab, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ تَوَضَّأَ يَوْمَ الْجُمُعَةِ فَبِهَا وَنِعْمَتْ وَمَنْ اغْتَسَلَ فَالْغُسْلُ أَفْضَلُ Whoever performs ablution on Friday has done well, and whoever performs a ritual bath has done better.

Al-Shafi’i, may Allah have mercy on him, commented on this tradition:

The command of the Prophet to perform a ritual bath on Friday indicates preference for it, not an obligation. Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 497, Grade: Sahih

Salman al-Farisi, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لَا يَغْتَسِلُ رَجُلٌ يَوْمَ الْجُمُعَةِ وَيَتَطَهَّرُ مَا اسْتَطَاعَ مِنْ طُهْرٍ وَيَدَّهِنُ مِنْ دُهْنِهِ أَوْ يَمَسُّ مِنْ طِيبِ بَيْتِهِ ثُمَّ يَخْرُجُ فَلَا يُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ اثْنَيْنِ ثُمَّ يُصَلِّي مَا كُتِبَ لَهُ ثُمَّ يُنْصِتُ إِذَا تَكَلَّمَ الْإِمَامُ إِلَّا غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا بَيْنَهُ وَبَيْنَ الْجُمُعَةِ الْأُخْرَى No one takes a bath on Friday, purifies himself as much as he can, uses oil or perfume in his house, then proceeds for prayer and does not separate two persons sitting together, then prays as much as is written for him and remains silent while the leader is delivering the sermon, except that his sins between this Friday and the previous will be forgiven. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 843, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, mentioned Friday and he said:

فِيهِ سَاعَةٌ لَا يُوَافِقُهَا عَبْدٌ مُسْلِمٌ وَهُوَ قَائِمٌ يُصَلِّي يَسْأَلُ اللَّهَ تَعَالَى شَيْئًا إِلَّا أَعْطَاهُ إِيَّاهُ In it is an hour in which no Muslim stands to pray and ask Allah for something but that he will be given it. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 893, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

Abu Burdah, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: Abdullah ibn Umar, RadhiAllahu Anhuma, said to me, “Have you heard anything narrated by your father from the Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, about the special moment on Friday?” I said: ‘Yes. I heard him narrate that the Prophet said:

هِيَ مَا بَيْنَ أَنْ يَجْلِسَ الْإِمَامُ إِلَى أَنْ تُقْضَى الصَّلَاةُ It is the moment between the beginning of the sermon and the completion of the prayer.’ Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 853, Grade: Sahih

Aws ibn Aws, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِنَّ مِنْ أَفْضَلِ أَيَّامِكُمْ يَوْمَ الْجُمُعَةِ فِيهِ خُلِقَ آدَمُ وَفِيهِ قُبِضَ وَفِيهِ النَّفْخَةُ وَفِيهِ الصَّعْقَةُ فَأَكْثِرُوا عَلَيَّ مِنْ الصَّلَاةِ فِيهِ فَإِنَّ صَلَاتَكُمْ مَعْرُوضَةٌ عَلَيَّ Verily, the best of your days is Friday. Adam was created on it, on it he died, on it the trumpet will be blown, and on it the shout will be made. Thus, send blessings upon me often, for your blessings are presented to me. Source: Sunan Abī Dāwūd 1047, Grade: Sahih

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.

