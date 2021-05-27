From constable to ACP: The inspiring journey of IPS officer Firoz Alam

New Delhi: IPS officer Firoz Alam who has cracked the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and become an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) proved that with determination and confidence any dream can be realized.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, Firoz Alam who joined Delhi Police in 2010 as constable rejoined the force in April this year as ACP.

Alam who cracked the UPSC CSE 2019 and secured 645th rank said that he used to utilize every minute that he could find after the duty. During the preparation, his colleagues and seniors have supported him, he added.

Talking further about his journey from constable to ACP, he said that after joining the force in 2010, he decided not to stop his education and set his aim to crack the UPSC CSE. Finally, in April this year, he was able to realize his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

With an aim to help other constables who want to crack the UPSC CSE, Firoz Alam has started a WhatsApp group, ‘Delhi Police Family For UPSC’. Fifty-eight constables have already joined the group.

Speaking about the change he is experiencing after becoming a police officer, he said that sometimes, it becomes awkward when his constable friends who used to called ‘bhai’ for years call him ‘sir’.

It may be mentioned that Alam is the son of a scrap dealer in Pilkhuwa town of Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh. During his inspiring journey, he always remained focused on his aim to crack UPSC CSE as he had realized that education can only help him in fulfilling his dream.