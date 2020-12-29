From the history–The Band that became the pride of Hyderabad

Zeenath Khan

This single picture has stirred a spate of writing activity within me. Words in their thousands and tales imagined and real. Some fit for public consumption and others that I dare not reveal. Before you read the rest of this article, I urge you to sit back, put your feet up and click on.

Now pay attention to the photograph. On close inspection you will spot the words Madras Regiment inscribed on the base drum. I’d explained the move of this merry band of musicians to Hyderabad in my earlier article on the Powell family (siasat.com date of the article).

The large cauldron like drums placed on the ground on either extremity are called timpanis or kettle drums. Don’t mistake the instrument beside the timpani on the left as a xylophone. It is a Glockenspiel—composed of metal tubes,whereas xylophones are made from wood. Other than Band Master Powell, only one other gentleman dons a girdle. I presume he is the Second-in-Command. The other musicians are in khaki shorts and knee-highsocks. On their heads rest tilted pointed berets adorned with a pair of brass buttons apiece. Band Master Powell’s distinguished cap is called a P-cap.

Seated next to John Fredrick Powell is Major Charles Henry Luschwitz, Director of Music for the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. It is interesting to note that Charles Henry inherited his post from his father, Joseph Henry. There are conflicting stories as regards how Joseph Henry Luschwitz, a talented German musician,wound up in Hyderabad. One states Salar Jung I heard him play in Vienna and asked him to move to Hyderabad. The other that Salar Jung I poached him from the 2ndBaluchi Regiment of Karachi. Whatever the truth maybe, we know for a fact that Mehboob Ali Khan, the Sixth Nizam, promoted Joseph Henry from Band Master to Director of Music.

Behind the lady in the splendid wide-brimmedhat lies another unusual instrument: the tubular bells. They had to be played by striking the tubes with a mallet. In the far right-hand corner, a standing musician, bow in hand, flanks his base violin. Symmetrically opposite, also standing, a musician holds a euphonium. From the far right-hand corner in the last row protrudes a wide rimmed tuba. The long black instruments are clarinets. Towards the left of the tubular bell is a horn. Also visible are flutes and saxophones.

Not only were our band of musicians merry and possessed of the most awesome instruments, they were most sought after too. After all, in the years between the World Wars, social life in Hyderabad was rather hectic. The Nizam’s Police Band played at official functions and receptions for foreign dignitaries. Other than national anthems, their repository of tunes comprised British Marches, amongst them Colonel Boogie and Semper Fidelis. Over eighty years have passed since our merry musicians posed for this wonderful photograph. It goes without saying that they no longer make music down here on earth. But if we close our eyes and concentrate, we might hear the faint strains of their instruments. And, most likely, tonight they will favour this ancient Scottish ballad.

My thanks to Dennis Augustine Powell for enlightening me with the history of marching bands. Happy 2021 to both old acquaintance and the new.

Zeenath Khan is based in Mumbai. She writes columns and blogs and is in the process of writing a book on Hyderabad.