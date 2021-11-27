Hyderabad: Protesting the attitude of traffic police personnel, a man on Saturday set his bike on fire in Adilabad when traffic police stopped him at the checkpoint for general checking.

Maqbool, the person who set his bike on fire said that he did the act after feeling frustrated for paying too many challans. “I already paid a 1000 rupee challan last week. Now they are asking for 2000, 3000. Where do I get the money from?” he questioned.

Frustrated over challans, man sets bike on fire in front of cops pic.twitter.com/VuTpMxJLXK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 27, 2021

According to police, Maqbool and Fareed were passing by the Ambedkar cross-road when traffic police stopped them and asked for vehicle papers. The duo got angry when police demanded papers and set the bike on fire, police said.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Inspector of Adilabad Town-1 police station said that the duo failed to show that the bike belonged to them. “That is why they acted this way and set the bike on the blaze,” he said.

Maqbul and Fareed, resides in Khanapur. The Adilabad police rushed at the spot and doused the fire with mugs of water. According to police, the duo has been arrested for their action and further investigation is on.