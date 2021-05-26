FTCCI gives suggestion on lifting of lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce has suggested that the lockdown in the state should be lifted in a phased manner so that the business activities can be resumed.

Federation Chairman Ramakanth Inani has said that the business community stands with the state government’s decision and guidelines in curtailing the spread of COVID-19. He added that a strong lockdown was necessary to be enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now, the business and traders community is of the view that the trading and business should also be revived. Federation Chairman Inani has suggested that the relaxation hours can be increased from four hours to eight hours. He further suggested that after a week’s time, more relaxation in the hours can be granted. The chairman said as the COVID-19 cases are declining, the government can increase the relaxation time by allowing business activities till 2 pm from June 1.