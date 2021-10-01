Fuel price hike continues, petrol now nearly Rs. 106 per litre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Petrol price in the city has been increased, and is now close to Rs. 10. On Friday, a small hike in prices led to the cost per litre touching Rs. 105.96. It has been fluctuating between Rs. 105 and Rs. 106 for the past 10 days.

On Friday, there was an increase of Rs. 0.25 in petrol prices. A day earlier it was Rs. 105.71. The price of Hindustan Petroleum’s Speed brand of petrol today stand at Rs. 109.52 as compared to unleaded petrol. On the same date, diesel was priced at Rs. 98.35. It was also increased 5 times in the last 10 days.

Among other cities of the state of Telangana, Adilabad has the highest price of petrol per liter at Rs 108.2 per litre. A number of metro cities have also seen a hike in the prices of petrol on October 1, with Mumbai recording its highest price at Rs. 107.68 per liter, followed by Bangalore at Rs. 105.15. The price in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Friday was reported to be Rs. 102.15 and Rs. 101.66 in New Delhi.