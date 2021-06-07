Fuel prices continue to soar across India, petrol at Rs 101.52 per litre in Mumbai

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.71 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.92 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 95.28 per litre and diesel Rs 89.07 per litre.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th June 2021 12:34 pm IST
Petrol and diesel

New Delhi: Fuel prices continue to soar across India as petrol price in the national capital clocked Rs 93.31 per litre, while it touched Rs 101.52 per litre in Mumbai on Monday.

Diesel price stood at Rs 86.22 per litre in Delhi while in Mumbai it is is Rs 93.58 per litre.

Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

MS Education Academy

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.71 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.92 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 95.28 per litre and diesel Rs 89.07 per litre.

The price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on the value-added tax. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button