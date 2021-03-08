Fujifilm launches new range of mirrorless cameras in India

New Delhi, March 8 : Fujifilm on Monday launched the FUJIFILM X-E4 in its flagship X series range of mirrorless digital cameras.

The latest model to join the X-Series of compact and lightweight digital cameras is known for delivering superior image quality with the company’s proprietary color reproduction technology.

According to the company, the Fujifilm X-E4 is the most compact and lightweight of all mirrorless digital cameras equipped with the Series’ fourth-generation image sensor and image processing engine.

“Our X-E4 is a lightweight and the smallest X-mount camera that encourages one to keep it around with them wherever they go. We have designed this camera to offer utmost convenience with handling and operability resulting in exceptional image quality for all kinds of lifestyle photography,” Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, in a statement.

The compact X-E4 has been designed with a classical body that features the 26.1MP “X-Trans” CMOS 4″ sensors and the high-speed “X-Processor 4” image processing engine, which are also featured in models, including the X Series’ flagship model “FUJIFILM X-T4”.

Further adding to the photographic experience, Fujifilm has announced the launch of two new lenses today – FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR and FUJINON XF70-300mmF4-5.6 R LM OIS WR today.

The XF27mmF2.8 R WR is a standard prime lens with a focal length of 27mm (equivalent to 41mm in the 35mm format).

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.