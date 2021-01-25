Who are 20 Indian-Americans in Joe Biden’s administration?

Hyderabad: President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States alongside his new vice-president Kamala Harris.

It was a matter of pride to South Asians, especially Indians when Harris became the highest-ranking woman to hold office in US history, as well as the first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the VP’s office.

But did you know that at least 20 Indian-Americans have been appointed or nominated to be part of the Biden-Harris administration?

Have a look:

Vinay Reddy : Appointed as Director of Speechwriting, he is originally from Telangana’s Pothireddypeta in Karimnagar district. He served as Biden’s speechwriter during his second term as vice president

Vinay Reddy (photo-Twitter)

2. Dr Vivek Murthy: He was nominated to be the 21st US surgeon general and earlier served as 19th Surgeon General of the United States under the Obama administration.

Vivek Murthy (photo-Twitter)

3. Uzra Zeya : An Indian-American diplomat,she is nominated as the u nder secretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights.

Uzra Zeya (photo-Twitter)

4. Vanita Gupta : She is nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General.

Vanita Gupta (photo-Twitter)

5. Bharath Ramamurti: He is appointed as the Deputy director for the National Economic Council for Financial reform and consumer protection.

Bharath Ramamurti (photo-Twitter)

6. Gautam Raghavan : He had previously served in the White House and is now appointed as Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.

Gautam Raghavan (Twitter)

7. Mala Adiga : She has been appointed as policy director to the First Lady Jill Biden.

Mala Adiga (photo-Twitter)

8. Garima Verma : She is appointed as First Lady’s Digital Director and earlier worked as content strategist in the Biden-Harris campagin.

Garima Verma (Twitter)

9. Tarun Chhabra: He is appointed as Senior Director of Technology and National Security of Biden administration’s National Security council.

Tarun Chhabra (photo-Twitter)

10. Sumona Guha : She is appointed as the Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council. She is also a senior Vice-president at Albright Stonebridge Group.

Sumona Guha- (photo-Twitter)

11. Shanthi Kalathil : She is appointed as Coordinator od Democracy and Human rights.

Shanthi Kalathil (photo-Twitter)

12. Sonia Aggarwal : She is named as the Senior advisor for climate policy and innovation.

Sonia Aggarwal (Twitter)

13. Sabrina Singh : She will serve as the Deputy press secretary to the Vice-president Kamala Harris.

Sabrina Singh (Twitter)

14. Aisha Shah : US President-elect Joe Biden named Aisha Shahas the partnerships manager for his White House Office of Digital strategy.

Aisha Shah (photo-Linkedin)

15. Sameera Fazili : She is appointed as the Deputy director, National economic council at the white house.

Sameera Fazili (Twitter)

16. Vedant Patel : He will take the role of Assistant Press Secretary and has been a part of the Biden campaign.

Vedant Patel (Twitter)

17. Vidur Sharma : This health policy is expert is appointed as the test adviser on the Covid-19 response team.

Vidur Sharma (Twitter)

18. Neha Gupta : She is named as the Associate counsel at the Office of White House Counsel.

Neha Gupta (Twitter)

19. Reema Shah : This graduate of Harvard college is appointed as Deputy Associate Counsel at the Office of White House Counsel.

Reema Sah (Twitter)

20. Rohit Chopra: He is appointed as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He had also helped to launch the consumer agency after the 2008-09 financial crisis and served as a Deputy director.

Rohit Chopra (Twitter)