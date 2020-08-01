Full lockdown imposed in West Bank during Eid

Gaza, Aug 1 : As part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19, Palestine has imposed a full lockdown on the West Bank districts during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The lockdown began on Friday upon an earlier government’s decision and will remain until Sunday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

The measures include banning transportation between towns and villages all over the West Bank.

Despite the lockdown coming into force, hundreds of worshipers flocked to the Qalandia Camp Stadium to perform the Eid prayer.

The worshippers are required to bring their own prayer rugs, wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

In the neighbouring Gaza, the situation was different.

Thousands of worshippers gathered in public places and mosques in the blockaded coastal enclave to perform the Eid prayer.

People also visited their relatives, while children were out on the streets celebrating the holiday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement that it recorded one death, 394 new COVID-19 infections, and 62 recovered cases in the West Bank during the last 24 hours.

“Since March 5, the ministry recorded 15,232 COVID-19 infections, including 85 deaths, 6,351 cases that recovered, and 8,796 cases still receiving medical care,” said the statement.

In Gaza, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health announced that it recorded two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday night.

The ministry said in a press statement that since March 5, it recorded 78 infections, including 71 cases who had recovered in the Gaza Strip.

