Fund-starved GHMC decides to provide medical insurance to corporators

Hyderabad: Despite facing difficulties in paying salaries to the employees due to fund crunch, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to provide health insurance to all recently-elected 150 corporators. The insurance will also cover spouse, two children and two dependents.

In order to provide the insurance, GHMC has to spend Rs. 1.5-2 crores per annum towards premium payment.

The corporators who favour the decision say that it is necessary as they interact with many people amid the COVID-19 pandemic to resolve their issues.

Those who are against of it say that the corporation is already facing fund crisis and it must work for the welfare of the employees instead of corporators.

Meanwhile, some of the corporators are also demanding laptops, iPhones and other electronic gadgets and an increase in monthly honorarium.