Furore over Tablighi congregation, silence over Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: Of late there is a trend in the country to see everything from the prism of communal hatred.

Last year at the first outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, all TV channels targeted Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi. It was a campaign of communal hatred. Those who were found at the Markaz were described as “Corona Bomb”.

At the onset of the pandemic no one knew the severity of the disease. But now when everyone knew its severity and the country is facing many difficulties due to increasing cases of Covid, the authorities allowed the massive congregation of Kumbh Mela where millions of devotees are participating.

Kumbh Mela is being held at a time when the country is facing the second wave of the pandemic which is playing havoc with the health of the people.

Thousands of devotees are coming to take part in the Kumbh Mela congregation. But surprisingly no TV channel is raising this public health issue nor – unlike in the case of the Tablighi congregation – there are any debates on TV talk shows. All TV anchors maintain a studious silence. This is a classical case of media communalism in the country.

However, there are some social activists who are raising this issue on social media and showing the dual standard of Indian TV channels with their biased reporting.

Most of the film personalities too are maintaining silence on this issue. However, film producer Ram Gopal Verma is raising this issue in his tweets. He said Hindus must apologize to Muslims for tarnishing the whole community over the Tablighi congregation which was described as “Corona Bomb”. But there is no debate on TV talk shows on the participation of millions in Kumbh Mela.

The Delhi Jammat super spreader of March 2020 is like a short film compared to today’s BAHUBALIian KUMBH MELA ..All us Hindus owe an apology to Muslims because they did back then when they dint know and we did this one year after we fully know 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/2fMF3uUtiG — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2021

Ram Gopal Verma said that no one knew the severity of Coronavirus when the Tablighi congregation was held. But today everyone knew its severity but still this huge congregation is allowed to be held.

Ram Gopal Varma, in one of his tweets, wrote: What you are seeing is not KUMBH MELA but it’s a CORONA ATOM BOMB ..I wonder who will be made accountable for this VIRAL EXPLOSION.