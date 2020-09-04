G20 FMs highlight coordination of cross-border management

Riyadh, Sep 4 : G20 Foreign Ministers highlighted coordination of cross-border management to protect livelihoods during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to a statement by the Saudi G20 Presidency.

During an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the Ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in accordance with the protective measures given by health organizations during the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said reopening borders would inspire human faith in cooperation in overcoming the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the G20 countries have been holding regular meetings to deal with impacts of the deadly virus on various sectors.

During a summit in March, the G20 leaders vowed to pump more than $5 trillio into the international economy.

