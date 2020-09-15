Gadkari hails Zakat Foundation, days after channel vilifies it

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 15th September 2020 7:46 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sudarshan News in its debate show tried to vilify Zakat Foundation of India (ZFI) for stating that Muslims are underrepresented in Lok Sabha because Muslim predominant constituencies are reserved for scheduled castes. However, non-other than former BJP president and union minister minister Nitin Gadkari has now praised the same organization.

Apart from that, ex-MP and Congress member Udit Raj also came out in support of the ZFI.

Zakat Foundation has done a very good job

When the Sudarshan News anchor asked his views on ZFI presentation, Udit Raj said Zakat Foundation has done a very good job. Even the Vivekananda Foundation is lagging behind it, he added.

Don’t Muslims have a right over this country

Asked about ZFI’s claim on Muslim dominated constituencies, the former MP said, “Are they (Muslims) not entitled to their rights? He went on to say that reserving Muslim dominated constituencies is wrong. He agreed that Muslims should be given reservation and said if Muslim dominated constituencies are reserved for SCs then it is wrong. He questioned whether Muslims don’t have a right over this country.

Nitin Gadkari also hails ZFI work

Earlier addressing a public event organised by Vidarbha Muslim Intellectual Forum at Nagpur on February 03, 2019, Nitin Gadkari Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises had also hailed the services of Zakat Foundation of India after watching the 34-minute long presentation made by Zakat Foundation president Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood.

Zafar Mahmood socio-economic transformer

Calling people like Zafar Mahmood socio-economic transformer the minister had said, ‘You have taken a good initiative’.

