Galaxy A21s India launch confirmed for June 17

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday confirmed that Galaxy A21s will launch in India on June 17. The device may come in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 range and would be sold across Samsung’s offline and online channels.
The device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, 48MP quad camera and a 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A21 is likely to come in two variants – 4/64GB and 6/64GB.
Galaxy A21s will be Samsung’s fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone to arrive in India this year.
Samsung earlier launched Galaxy A51, A71 and A31 in India, which did quite well. Galaxy A51 has emerged as a global best seller, according to Strategy Analytics.
Galaxy A21s will be Samsung’s fourth smartphone to launch in India since the nationwide lockdown saw relaxation last month.
The phone packs a large 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs Android 10 with One UI on top.
