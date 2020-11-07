Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature updated 108MP camera, laser autofocus: Report

Seoul, Nov 7 : Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14 and now a new report has claimd that the phone’s 108MP camera will be updated over one of its predecessors.

Just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra will have a 108MP sensor, but this time Samsung is skipping on the ToF (time-of-flight) camera but will include the laser autofocus, reports GSMArena.

Laser autofocus employs a small laser emitter positioned on the back of the smartphone, near the camera lens.

Samsung may use an HM3 sensor, single-pixel at 0.8um, laser autofocus with a 108MP camera.

Galaxy S20 came with the ISOCELL Bright HM1, but the upcoming Galaxy S21 is tipped to include the ISOCELL HM3 that is 12 per cent brighter than ISOCELL Bright HM1 and would generate more details.

Besides, the new ISOCELL HM3 would also improve the night sight photo-taking capabilities and will capture night sight images faster.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and will have support for 65W fast charging technology, which the company is already working on.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.