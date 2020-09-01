Galaxy Z Fold2 to sport 6.2-inch cover screen, 4500mAh battery

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 which is set for launch on Tuesday globally is set to come with a much bigger cover screen at 6.2-inch and the main screen is likely to go up to 7.6-inch when open.

According to industry sources, this will be a significant enhancement over Galaxy Fold that came with a 4.6-inch cover screen and a 7.3-inch main screen.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is tipped to come with thinner bezels and a bigger, a 4500mAh battery (vs 4380mAh for Galaxy Fold), sources told IANS.

The device is likely to feature the Flex Mode, allowing it to be used in halfway-open configurations like the Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung’s third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

The South Korean giant is the only smartphone company to have put foldable devices in the hands of consumers globally and with Galaxy Z Fold2, it is once again looking to change the shape of the future.

The ‘Global Unpacked’ for unveiling Galaxy Z Fold2 will be live streamed at 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Source: IANS