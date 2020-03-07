Gambhir taunts Kejriwal after Amanatullah tweets

A+ A-

New Delhi: Taking a sharp dig at Delhi’s ruling Aam Party’s effort to play soft Hindutva and lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for communalising the arrest of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir questioned the intentions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gambhir’s questions intentions of AAP

Gambhir took to social media as he tweeted: “Came to teach sunderkand… and nothing sundar (beautiful) happened… but a planned scandal did happen!” It was a direct dig at AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj organising ‘sunderkand’ at his constituency.

सुंदरकांड का पाठ कराने चले…और कुछ सुंदर ना रहा..पर सुनियोजित कांड ज़रूर हुआ !@ArvindKejriwal देश कि रक्षा करने वाले अंकित शर्मा पर 400 वार हुए जिसका आरोप ताहिर पर है!और अपनी ज़ुबान से देश को बाँटने और धर्म पर वार करने का काम आपके विधायक कर रहे हैं ।



सवाल “आप” की नीयत पर है ! https://t.co/4yzgfoeSTs — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 7, 2020

Gambhir added, “@ArvindKejriwal, Ankit Sharma, who protected the country, suffered 400 blows. The accusations are against Tahir! The question is on the intention of “AAP”!”

Hussain’s role under scanner

This sharp attack by BJP’s East Delhi MP came after Khan tweeted: “Today, Tahir Hussain is being punished only because he is a Muslim. Perhaps the biggest crime in Hindustan today is to be Muslim. It is also quite possible that it will be proved in the coming days that Tahir Hussain organised the violence in Delhi.”

Hussain’s role came under scanner after purported videos surfaced where he is seen to be on the roof of a house holding a stick.