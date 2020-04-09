Gandhi Hospital limited to admissions only, no test

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital’s center for the COVID-19 treatment in the twin cities is now only restricted to testing as there are no quarantine facilities for those suspected of being afflicted.

Superintendent Shravan Kumar revealed that the hospital is only treating the patients who have already tested positive. He also said, “Anyone coming for the test is asked to go to any of these three hospitals — King Koti Government Hospital, Government Fever Hospital and the Osmania Medical College — Koti.

“This is majorly done as a preventative measure and also because of the rise of the positive cases that demand more attention,” he added

