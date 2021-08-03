Gandhi Hospital resumes all medical services

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital resumed all types of medical services on August 3. The Health Department took this decision in view of the considerable drop in the number of coronavirus cases.

Due to the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, only coronavirus patients were being treated at the hospital since April 15.

During the second wave, the state government has issued directives to stop the in-patient and out-patient services as well as the surgeries.

Apart from Osmania General Hospital, free of cost services are provided at the Gandhi Hospital. Specialist doctors of various streams such as Orthopaedics, Nephrology, Cardiology, Paediatric, Gynaecology and several other specialists doctors perform duties at the hospital.

After more than three months, regular services i.e outpatient, inpatient and surgeries began on August 3.