Gandhi Hospital resumes all medical services

By News Desk|   Updated: 4th August 2021 12:22 am IST

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital resumed all types of medical services on August 3. The Health Department took this decision in view of the considerable drop in the number of coronavirus cases.

Due to the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, only coronavirus patients were being treated at the hospital since April 15.

During the second wave, the state government has issued directives to stop the in-patient and out-patient services as well as the surgeries.

MS Education Academy

Apart from Osmania General Hospital, free of cost services are provided at the Gandhi Hospital. Specialist doctors of various streams such as Orthopaedics, Nephrology, Cardiology, Paediatric, Gynaecology and several other specialists doctors perform duties at the hospital.

After more than three months, regular services i.e outpatient, inpatient and surgeries began on August 3.  

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button