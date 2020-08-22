Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Celebs, politicians extend festival greetings

Mumbai: The highly awaited 10-day long festival, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ marks the birth of Lord Ganesha began today. Fondly known as ‘Ganeshostav’, this festival with the immersion of Ganesha idol known as the ‘Visarjan’ is followed by a gala street procession. In Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the God of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

The Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country but in Maharashtra, it is celebrated with great fervor compared to other states.

To mark the celebration, people welcome Bappa, as the Lord is also referred to, with the utmost excitement and dedication. This year the celebrations are different and low-key from the usual grandeur due to the ongoing pandemic. Nevertheless, families are expected to bring Ganesha home and indulge in festivities.

As the nation unites to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi today, many political leaders and celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media and urged everyone to follow coronavirus norms and stay safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation and wrote, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.”

Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted Ganesh Chaturthi greetings. “Heartfelt greetings of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen,” he wrote in Hindi.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted the people of Telugu states and wished them prosperity, good healt, and happy life.

CM Sri KCR has greeted people in the State on the occasion of #VinayakaChaturthi and wished them prosperity, good health and happy life. pic.twitter.com/gkblVUBBJB — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 22, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said he hoped that Lord Ganesha will give everyone more power and strength to serve the country and society.

“My best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Shri Ganesha give everyone more power and strength to serve the country and society. Today the whole country needs the blessing of Mangalakarta-Vighnaharta. Best wishes to you on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,” he tweeted.

B-town celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar are among others who greeted their fans and followers on this special day. They urged fans to follow all required precautions and safety measures owing to the prevailing impact of the pandemic.

Check out their tweets and Instagram posts below:

The most loved god of the hindu pantheon, Ganesh ji is the harbinger of good and is worshipped far and wide with fervour. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring u all health, happiness & prosperity & save u from evil.🙏

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🌺 pic.twitter.com/V9xkR3E50y — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 22, 2020

This year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems & bless us with better times…



Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙏🏼 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 22, 2020

#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times 🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/t92scLsf2D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2020