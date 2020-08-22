Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in Tamil Nadu

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 2:23 pm IST

Chennai, Aug 22 : The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi as it is called was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Saturday with people performing puja before the idol of the elephant-headed Hindu God in the morning.

Special prayers were conducted to the grandly decorated Lord in temples by the priests sans the general public.

Many houses wore a festive look as people held special prayers at home too.

The aroma of ‘kozhakattai’, a rice flour and jaggery dumpling, wafted through many of the kitchen windows. After offering prayers, neighbours and friends got together to share ‘kozhakattais’.

Public celebrations were banned by the state government owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, some Hindu organisations have installed Vinayaka idols in private properties and temples in Tiruppur.

The Madras High Court has allowed individuals to immerse the Ganesh idols in nearby water bodies except in the sea.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his family celebrated the festival at their home in Salem, performing puja wearing masks.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

