Ganesh Chaturthi: Gujarat artist creates Ganesha idol on chalk, matchstick

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 25th August 2020 1:38 pm IST
Ganesh Chaturthi: Gujarat artist creates Ganesha idol on chalk, matchstick

Vadodara: Amid the ongoing 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, an art teacher from Vadodara, Prajesh Shah has drawn images of Lord Ganesh on a piece of chalk, a matchstick and a toy marble a Ganesh Chaturthi.

“I have attempted to carve and paint with such clarity that you do not need a magnifying glass to see the images. I am also an art teacher. I have expressed my emotions through these pieces,” Shah said while speaking to ANI.

“I have done 30 cm of carving on chalk, on marble, I have done a 1 cm painting. Basically, I have used all the things available in the households only to create these pieces of art,” he added.

Notably, another artist Satyanarayan Moharana of Berhampur city of Ganjam district, who is known for creating miniature sculptures, had recently attempted to make the smallest miniature of Lord Ganesha.

“I have made the world’s smallest Lord Ganesha by carving it on the stone. Its measurements are 3mm, 5 mm, 1cm. I have also made a small Ganesha from Alum (Phitkari) in order to reduce water pollution. Alum gets easily dissolved in water,” Moharana had said while speaking to ANI. 

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees place clay idols of Lord Ganesha in their houses and worship them during the 10-day long festival. This festival is a major attraction in Maharashtra and Gujarat where locals celebrate it with great fervour and zeal.

Source: ANI
READ:  3.17 cr samples collected for COVID-19 testing so far: ICMR
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close