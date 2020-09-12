Gang involved in smuggling illicit liquor busted in Ambala

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 12th September 2020 5:50 pm IST
Gang involved in smuggling illicit liquor busted in Ambala

Ambala: With the seizure of 290 crates of alcohol, a gang involved in smuggling illicit liquor was busted in Haryana’s Ambala by the State Police on Sunday, Ram Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala Cantonment informed.

“We received a tip about illegal smuggling activities in Mandhaur under the guise of a juice business. A truck was intercepted with 290 crates of alcohol, which has now been seized by the police along with the vehicle,” Kumar said.

Further probe is underway, he further informed.

In a similar incident last week, the Uttar Pradesh Police seized 130 boxes of liquor from a vehicle in Rampur. Personnel of the Milak Police Station seized the liquor concealed in boxes hidden under washing powder. 

Source: ANI
READ:  109 fresh COVID cases take tally to 7,579 in Manipur
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close