Gang of 5 who took video of couple and tried to extort money held

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested five persons for trying to extort a young couple after taking their private video while they were sitting in their car on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The accused are identified as Ashif (29), Nawaz Pasha (22), Liyakhat Pasha (30), Salman Khan (28) and Roohid (26). All of them are drivers and residents of Handenahalli village near Hosakote on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place on September 25. The young couple had gone to a private place in their car where they wanted to spend some time together. At about 12 noon, the accused persons came as a gang and told the couple that they have taken video of their private moments.

The miscreants demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened the couple that if they failed to pay the money, their video will be made viral on the social media, the police said.

By that time, the miscreants noticed few local people approaching them and escaped from the spot on bikes. The woman has stated in the complaint that miscreants had held her hand and tried to drag her out of the vehicle. She also mentioned that miscreants used vulgar words, police say.

The Anugondanahalli police in Bengaluru Rural district have registered a case under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (D) (stalking), 354 (B) (assault or using criminal force), 354 (C) (voyeurism), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 384 (extortion).

After getting details from the victims the police launched a hunt for the accused persons and arrested them.