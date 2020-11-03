Gang offered cheap rides, robbed passengers midway

New Delhi, Nov 3 : Delhi Police have arrested three men who used to offer lifts in an auto at cheaper rates to unsuspecting passengers and robbed them midway.

While one of the gang members drove the auto, the other two pretended to be passengers and robbed the victim midway.

The police arrested the three men after they robbed a man who was waiting for some transportation at the Pataleshwar Mandir near the Kashmiri Gate ISBT for going to his home in Mukundapur.

“At about 10 pm on Monday, one auto, in which there were already two other passengers, approached and offered him a ride for Rs 20. The complainant agreed and boarded the vehicle. When they reached near Mukundpur, he was overpowered and robbed of his mobile phone and Rs 7,000 and some documents at the point of a knife,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP North.

On interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they were looking for some easy prey near the ISBT in Kashmiri Gate. Vipin was driving the auto while Nitin and Ajay posed as the fellow passengers.

Nitin offered the complainant a ride for Rs 20. Finding an opportunity near Mukundpur on Outer Ring Road, they overpowered him by showing him a knife. They robbed the complainant of his hard-earned money and mobile phone and pushed him out before speeding away.

Source: IANS

