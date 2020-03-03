Gang of Pickpocketers arrested

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a raid conducted by the Nampally Police, a gang of 3 pickpockets was arrested. According to Additional Inspector of Police, Nampally, Mr. MSV Kishor, this gang used to take away cellphones and purses of people in the busy hours from the bus passengers.

These pickpockets are identified as A Venkatesh(31), resident of Karmanghat, native of Kadapa, P Ravinder Reddy alias Ravi(40), resident of Kushaiguda native of Nalgonda and Nagaraju (36) resident of Karmnaghat, native of East Godavari.

They were arrested and a sum of Rs. 168264 was seized from their possession.

According to the report of the police, this gang is involved in committing such crimes in Nampally, Chaderghat, Osmania University and Ramchandrapuram Police station areas. They used to steal precious articles such as cellphones etc from the passengers travelling through RTC buses in busy hours.

Police arrested them and handed them to judicial custody.