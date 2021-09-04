‘Gang rape’, murder of civil defence officer: What we know so far?



New Delhi: A civil defence officer working with the district magistrate in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar was brutally murdered after allegedly being gang-raped on August 26. Media reports alongside outrage on social media have been discussing the issue which seems to be riddled with holes.

While the police say otherwise, family members are certain that the woman in question was raped. Her breasts were apparently cut off, her neck was slit and her private parts were mutilated. There are said to be several cut marks across her body. The Times of India reported that the autopsy report revealed no signs of rape whatsoever.

À report by the Press Trust of India, quoting police officials states that a man identified as Mohammad Nizamuddin has surrendered in connection with the murder. He claims to be the husband of the victim and confessed to the murder.

He told police that he killed her near Surajkund Pali road in Faridabad in a fit of rage as he had learned of “illicit relationships” the victim shared with other men. An FIR has been lodged against Nizamuddin. RP Meena, the Delhi Commissioner of Police speaking to Times of India stood by the accused’s testimony.

Family alleges conspiracy

Speaking to the Muslim Mirror, the father of the victim alleged that his daughter was aware of corruption and other malpractices inside the DM’s office, and to hush it up, she was murdered. He further stated that his daughter was allegedly aware of a secret lock-up inside the DM office where 3-4 lakh rupees used to be corruptly deposited every day.

According to the victim’s cousin, the police are not helping the family and in turn, are attempting to defame her. He further said that there is no evidence of her marriage with the aforementioned Nizamuddin or anyone else. In the past seven days, the police have also failed to provide any proof of their marriage, he added.

He also alleged that the police have not so far presented the accused before the court despite him being in custody since August 26. “Hence it seems like a conspiracy to not solve the case,” he remarked.

Leaders from various parties including AIMIM Delhi president Kaleem ul Hafeez have visited the victim’s family. A protest was held in Sangam Vihar to seek justice for her. Moreover, protests and candles light vigils have been organised at some other places too.

While various pages of social media are assuming the murder to be preceded by rape, the details are too unclear for the truth to be apparent.