Gang targeting senior citizens at ATMs busted, two held

New Delhi, Dec 29 : Two members of a gang which targeted those ATM booths in Dwarka area where senior citizens or women came and fraudulently noted down their passwords and PIN numbers, and sometimes also exchanged their cards, while engaging them in conversation, have been arrested, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

“As some screenshots of suspicious financial transactions were also seen on the recovered mobile phones of the accused persons, CDRs being sought to find out further locations and money trail, if any,” DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena, said.

The matter came to light when a complainant told police that two persons were already inside the ATM in Dwarka Sector 8, and fraudulently induced him to use another ATM machine where they were standing, saying that the other machine is not working.

As he was coming back to his car, he received an SMS alert about withdrawal of Rs 20,000 and immediately rushed towards the ATM and saw the two moving swiftly out of it. He tried to stop them but they started running. However, he managed to catch one of them while the other ran away.

On preliminary search, Rs 20,000 and 3 ATM cards in different names were recovered from Pradeep, 25, while the stolen ATM card of the complainant was recovered from another accused, Vipin 19. Both are residents of Dabri.

“Four more ATM cards and one bike was also recovered from a search of the accused’s house search and the vehicle was found to be purchased with the cheated money. The accused used to purchase expensive second-hand motorbikes from the cheated money,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.